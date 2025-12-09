Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama [Image 4 of 13]

    Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Ackerson, a loadmaster assigned to the 312th Airlift Squadron out of Travis Airforce Base, California, gives a capabilities overview of the Air Force C-5 Galaxy to U.S. Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Dec. 12, 2025. The crew delivered a shipment of medical supplies as a part of the U.S. Southern Command’s “Juntos Por La Salud” (Together for Health) initiative which will expand its support to Panama’s health system through 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 17:50
    Photo ID: 9440348
    VIRIN: 251212-A-GF241-4670
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Department of War delivers medical supplies to Panama [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical supplies
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

