ARMY NAVY 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army cadets with the West Point Spirit Band participate in a spirit rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 12, 2025. The pep rally encourages esprit de corps and is part of several community events that they will attend prior to the Army vs Navy football game on Dec. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett)