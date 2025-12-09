U.S. Army cadets with the West Point Spirit Band participate in a spirit rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 12, 2025. The pep rally encourages esprit de corps and is part of several community events that they will attend prior to the Army vs Navy football game on Dec. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9440146
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-UU600-1199
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARMYNAVY 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Nathaniel W Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.