    ARMYNAVY 2025 [Image 10 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ARMYNAVY 2025

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A U.S. Army cadet with the West Point Spirit Band participates in a spirit rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 12, 2025. The pep rally encourages esprit de corps and is part of several community events that they will attend prior to the Army vs Navy football game on Dec. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 16:17
    Photo ID: 9440154
    VIRIN: 251212-A-UU600-2339
    Resolution: 4205x6307
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARMYNAVY 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Nathaniel W Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

