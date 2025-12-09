ARMY NAVY 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll claps for the West Point Spirit Band during a spirit rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 12, 2025. The pep rally encourages esprit de corps and is part of several events held ahead of the Army vs Navy football game on Dec. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett)