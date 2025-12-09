ARMYNAVY 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BlackJack, the Army Black Knights mascot, and the West Point Spirit Band participate in a spirit rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 12, 2025. The pep rally encourages esprit de corps and is part of several community events held ahead of the Army vs Navy football game on Dec. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett)