ARMY NAVY 2025

A child holds a "Go Army Beat Navy" sign as U.S. Soldiers, family members, and civilians gather during an Army pep rally at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 12, 2025. The pep rally encourages esprit de corps and is part of several community events that they will attend prior to the Army vs Navy football game on Dec. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett)