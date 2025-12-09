Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects [Image 26 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    250916-N-AT886-1483 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Rashad Richardson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, receives his combination cover during a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at the command theater at Naval Hospital Pensacola Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, three Sailors from NMRTC Pensacola were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following weeks of leadership and physical training. The Navy Chief pinning event marks a Sailor’s transition into the Chief’s Mess, recognizing their leadership, expertise and professionalism, and increased responsibility in the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9439855
    VIRIN: 250916-N-AT886-1483
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects [Image 26 of 26], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects
    NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Corpsman
    Naval Hospital Pensacola
    Chief
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download