NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects

250916-N-AT886-1483 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Rashad Richardson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, receives his combination cover during a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at the command theater at Naval Hospital Pensacola Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, three Sailors from NMRTC Pensacola were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following weeks of leadership and physical training. The Navy Chief pinning event marks a Sailor’s transition into the Chief’s Mess, recognizing their leadership, expertise and professionalism, and increased responsibility in the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)