NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects

250916-N-AT886-1761 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Amber Ronquille, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, lowers her head down to pray during a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at the command theater at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, three Sailors from NMRTC Pensacola were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)