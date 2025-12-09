NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-AT886-2246 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept 16., 2025) The Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola’s chief’s mess gather to pose for a photo after a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at the command theater at Naval Hospital Pensacola. During the ceremony, three Sailors from NMRTC Pensacola were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)