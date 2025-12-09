NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250919-N-AT886-2197 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Rashad Richardson assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, smiles in a group photo with his family members during a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at the command theater at Naval Hospital Pensacola Sept. 16, 2025. Richardson celebrated with his family after being pinned at the CPO pinning ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)