250919-N-AT886-2209 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Amber Ronquille assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, smiles with her family members in a group photo during a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at the command theater at Naval Hospital Pensacola Sept. 16, 2025. Edwards celebrated with her family after being pinned at the CPO pinning ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 14:37
|Photo ID:
|9439836
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-AT886-2209
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects [Image 26 of 26], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.