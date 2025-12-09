NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250919-N-AT886-2209 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Amber Ronquille assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, smiles with her family members in a group photo during a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at the command theater at Naval Hospital Pensacola Sept. 16, 2025. Edwards celebrated with her family after being pinned at the CPO pinning ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)