250916-N-AT886-1764 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Rashad Richardson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, lowers his head down to pray during a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at the command theater at Naval Hospital Pensacola, Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, three Sailors from NMRTC Pensacola were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 14:37
|Photo ID:
|9439827
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-AT886-1764
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
This work, NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects [Image 26 of 26], by SA Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.