NMRTC Pensacola Pins FY26 Chief Selects

250916-N-AT886-2365 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept 16., 2025) Chief Hospital Corpsman Rashad RIchardson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Pensacola, holds up the NMRTC Pensacola’s Fiscal Year 2026 Class 132 flag during a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony at the command theater at Naval Hospital Pensacola Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, three Sailors from NMRTC Pensacola were promoted to the rank of chief petty officer following weeks of leadership and physical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jon Jezreel Andres)