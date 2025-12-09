USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, gives remarks after assuming leadership in a change of command ceremony at the USSTRATCOM Command and Control Facility on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Dec. 5, 2025. As the leader, steward and advocate of the nation's strategic capabilities, Correll directs the combatant command’s more than 40,000 joint force warfighters to deter strategic attack through a safe, secure, effective, and credible, global combat capability and, when directed, be ready to prevail in conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Corey Iltzsch)