    USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony

    USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony

    BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Corey Iltzsch 

    U.S. Strategic Command

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine receives a salute from the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, following Correll’s assumption of command during a ceremony in the USSTRATCOM Command and Control Facility at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Dec. 5, 2025. Correll served as deputy commander for three years before Senate confirmation to assume command last month. His previous command assignments include U.S. Navy Director of Strategic Integration; USTRATCOM Director of Plans and Policy; and commander of the USS Topeka (SSN 754); Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 11, San Diego, California; and Submarine Group 7, Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Corey Iltzsch)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9439257
    VIRIN: 251205-F-DU600-1081
    Resolution: 1750x1499
    Size: 984.67 KB
    Location: BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony, by Corey Iltzsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    strategic deterrence
    nuclear triad
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
    change of command
    USSTRATCOM

