USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine (left), walks alongside outgoing commander of U.S Strategic Command U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton (center), and incoming commander of USSTRATCOM U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll (right), upon arriving for a change of command ceremony at the USSTRATCOM Command and Control Facility at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Dec. 5, 2025. USSTRATCOM’s mission as one of 11 Department of War combatant commands is to deter strategic attack through a safe, secure, effective, and credible, global combat capability and, when directed, be ready to prevail in conflict. The chairman presided over the ceremony where Adm. Rich Correll assumed command to lead more than 40,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Corey Iltzsch)