USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine applauds the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, following Correll’s assumption of command during a ceremony in the USSTRATCOM Command and Control Facility at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Dec. 5, 2025. Correll served as deputy commander for three years before Senate confirmation to assume command last month. His previous command assignments include U.S. Navy Director of Strategic Integration; USTRATCOM Director of Plans and Policy; and commander of the USS Topeka (SSN 754); Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 11, San Diego, California; and Submarine Group 7, Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Corey Iltzsch)