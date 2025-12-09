USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine stands at the position of attention during the formal presentation of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal to outgoing commander of U.S. Strategic Command Gen. Anthony Cotton during a change of command ceremony at the USSTRATCOM Command and Control Facility on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Dec. 5, 2025. USSTRATCOM’s mission as one of 11 Department of War combatant commands is to deter strategic attack through a safe, secure, effective, and credible, global combat capability and, when directed, be ready to prevail in conflict. The chairman presided over the ceremony where Adm. Rich Correll assumed command to lead more than 40,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Corey Iltzsch)