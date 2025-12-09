Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony

    BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Corey Iltzsch 

    U.S. Strategic Command

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine presents outgoing commander of U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, with the Defense Distinguished Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at the USSTRATCOM Command and Control Facility on Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Dec. 5, 2025. Cotton culminated his nearly 40-year career by leading more than 40,000 personnel responsible for strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, nuclear command, control and communications, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike and missile threat assessment. The DDSM is awarded solely at the initiative and pleasure of the Secretary of War to senior U.S. military officers for exceptionally meritorious service in a role of great responsibility and is rarely awarded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Corey Iltzsch)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9439255
    VIRIN: 251205-F-DU600-1041
    Resolution: 1750x1241
    Size: 613.55 KB
    Location: BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, US
    This work, USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Corey Iltzsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    strategic deterrence
    nuclear triad
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
    change of command
    USSTRATCOM

