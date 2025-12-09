USSTRATCOM hosts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine applauds outgoing commander of U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, following presentation of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal during a ceremony in the unit’s headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Dec. 5, 2025. Cotton culminated his nearly 40-year career by leading more than 40,000 personnel responsible for strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, nuclear command, control and communications, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike and missile threat assessment. The DDSM is awarded solely at the initiative and pleasure of the Secretary of War to senior U.S. military officers for exceptionally meritorious service in a role of great responsibility and is rarely awarded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Corey Iltzsch). (U.S. Air Force photo by Corey Iltzsch)