Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command

U.S. Army Sgt. Padilla of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade presents an award to Capt. Mathew J. Pastino in recognition of his leadership and dedicated service to the company during the Bravo Company 1-214 General Support Aviation Battalion Change of Command. The event on Dec. 9, 2025 in Katterbach Germany marked the conclusion of Capt. Pastino’s tenure and welcomed Capt. David T. Bindon, as the incoming commander, continuing the unit’s tradition of excellence and mission readiness of Bravo Company 1-214 General Support Aviation Battalion.