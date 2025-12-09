Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The family of Capt. David T. Bindon, incoming commander of Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, receive a symbolic gift during the company’s change of command ceremony Dec. 9, 2025, in Katterbach, Germany. Capt. Mathew J. Pastino relinquishes command and Capt. Bindon assumes command of Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion.