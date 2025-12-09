Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command [Image 7 of 12]

    Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command

    GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Capt. Mathew J. Pastino, outgoing commander of Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, and his family receive a gift during the company’s change of command ceremony Dec. 9, 2025, in Katterbach, Germany in which Capt. Mathew J. Pastino relinquished command to Capt. David T. Bindon.

