Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command

Capt. Mathew J. Pastino, outgoing commander of Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, and his family receive a gift during the company’s change of command ceremony Dec. 9, 2025, in Katterbach, Germany in which Capt. Mathew J. Pastino relinquished command to Capt. David T. Bindon.