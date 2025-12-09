Capt. Mathew J. Pastino, outgoing commander of Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, and his family receive a gift during the company’s change of command ceremony Dec. 9, 2025, in Katterbach, Germany in which Capt. Mathew J. Pastino relinquished command to Capt. David T. Bindon.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 05:24
|Photo ID:
|9436039
|VIRIN:
|180106-A-GH759-4020
|Resolution:
|3891x3626
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.