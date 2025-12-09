Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command [Image 9 of 12]

    Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command

    GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Adam R. Bock, Commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, greets Kaytie Nielsen, spouse of incoming Bravo Company commander Capt. David T. Bindon, during the Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion change of command ceremony on Dec. 9, 2025 in Katterbach Germany. The event marked Capt. Mathew J. Pastino’s relinquishment of command and welcomed Capt. Bindon as the new company commander, continuing the unit’s tradition of leadership and service.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 05:25
    Photo ID: 9436042
    VIRIN: 180106-A-GH759-5688
    Resolution: 5010x3694
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

