Col. Adam R. Bock, Commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, greets Kaytie Nielsen, spouse of incoming Bravo Company commander Capt. David T. Bindon, during the Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion change of command ceremony on Dec. 9, 2025 in Katterbach Germany. The event marked Capt. Mathew J. Pastino’s relinquishment of command and welcomed Capt. Bindon as the new company commander, continuing the unit’s tradition of leadership and service.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 05:25
|Photo ID:
|9436042
|VIRIN:
|180106-A-GH759-5688
|Resolution:
|5010x3694
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.