Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command

Col. Adam R. Bock, Commander of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, greets Kaytie Nielsen, spouse of incoming Bravo Company commander Capt. David T. Bindon, during the Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion change of command ceremony on Dec. 9, 2025 in Katterbach Germany. The event marked Capt. Mathew J. Pastino’s relinquishment of command and welcomed Capt. Bindon as the new company commander, continuing the unit’s tradition of leadership and service.