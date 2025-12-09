Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, listen and laugh during remarks at the company’s change of command ceremony Dec. 9, 2025, in Katterbach, Germany. Capt. Mathew J. Pastino relinquished command and Capt. David T. Bindon assumed command of Bravo Company 1-214 General Support Aviation Battalion.