Lt. Col. Azizi V. Wesmiller smiles while giving remarks during the Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, change of command ceremony Dec. 9, 2025, in Katterbach, Germany. Capt. Mathew J. Pastino relinquishes command and Capt. David T. Bindon assumes command of Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9436034
|VIRIN:
|180106-A-GH759-7183
|Resolution:
|4000x4589
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.