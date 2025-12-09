Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command [Image 6 of 12]

    Bravo Company 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducts change of command

    GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Outgoing commander Capt. Mathew J. Pastino of Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, gives remarks during the company’s change of command ceremony Dec. 9, 2025, in Katterbach, Germany. Pastino relinquishes command and Capt. David T. Bindon assumes command of Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion.

