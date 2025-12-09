35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wyett Hampton, right, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, and an Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group conduct an engine monitoring system computer check on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during maintenance at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Regular maintenance efforts reinforce the 35th Fighter Wing’s overall readiness posture, ensuring forces remain prepared to support operations across the Indo-Pacific whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

