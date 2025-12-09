35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Wyett Hampton, right, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, and an Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group conduct an engine monitoring system computer check on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during maintenance at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Regular maintenance efforts reinforce the 35th Fighter Wing’s overall readiness posture, ensuring forces remain prepared to support operations across the Indo-Pacific whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)