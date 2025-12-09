Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving [Image 3 of 6]

    35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nehemiah Curling, 35th Maintenance Group aircraft electrical and environmental systems specialist, removes a panel on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during maintenance at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Maintenance keeps F-16s in peak operational condition, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing can generate immediate combat power when regional conditions demand rapid response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 00:56
    Photo ID: 9435817
    VIRIN: 251209-F-EP621-1131
    Resolution: 6588x4392
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness
    Maintainers
    Misawa AB
    35th FW

