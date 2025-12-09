35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group removes a panel on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during maintenance at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Regular maintenance efforts reinforce the 35th Fighter Wing’s overall readiness posture, ensuring forces remain prepared to support operations across the Indo-Pacific whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)