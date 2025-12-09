35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arthur Virgil, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew team chief, replaces a component on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Regular maintenance ensures aircraft remain fully mission-capable, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to provide reliable airpower that supports regional stability and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 00:56
|Photo ID:
|9435816
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-EP621-1065
|Resolution:
|7121x4747
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
