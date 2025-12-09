Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving

    35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arthur Virgil, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew team chief, replaces a component on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Regular maintenance ensures aircraft remain fully mission-capable, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to provide reliable airpower that supports regional stability and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 00:56
    Photo ID: 9435816
    VIRIN: 251209-F-EP621-1065
    Resolution: 7121x4747
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness
    Maintainers
    Misawa AB
    35th FW

