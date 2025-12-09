35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Keanu Latanaphakdy, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, wipes the windshield of a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during maintenance at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Maintenance keeps F-16s in peak operational condition, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing can generate immediate combat power when regional conditions demand rapid response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)