35th MXG Airmen keep the mission moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trinitie Cedotal, 35th Maintenance Group avionics technician, installs components in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2025. Regular maintenance ensures aircraft remain fully mission-capable, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to provide reliable airpower that supports regional stability and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)