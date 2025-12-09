Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s main conference room is decorated and ready for the brigade’s special holiday celebration Dec. 9. Two very special guests and top leaders from Rock Island, Illinois, flew into Germany just in time for the fun. Here in Europe to observe Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 operations and meet with senior leaders and key personnel, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, and ASC Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman also attended the holiday event.