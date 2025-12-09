Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites Your browser does not support the audio element.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade held a special holiday celebration at its headquarters Dec. 9 to kick off the season of giving and celebration, and two special guests and top leaders from Rock Island, Illinois, flew into Germany just in time for the fun.

Here in Europe to observe Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 operations at two APS-2 worksites in Germany and Poland and meet with senior leaders and key personnel from U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s only Europe-based AFSB, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, ASC’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted leader, attended the 405th AFSB’s Holiday Crawl. At the holiday event, Shirley provided remarks, and he and Gusman recognized some of the brigade’s best of the best.

When speaking to the brigade headquarters team at the event, Shirley reflected on 2025 and the demands placed on the brigade and ASC during such a pivotal year for the Army and the United States of America. He commended the team on their dedication and hard work and thanked them for their continued commitment to the mission.

“The reputation of this organization is absolutely sterling. Like ASC, it comes with a lot of hard work put in over not only years and decades, but really on a day-to-day basis,” Shirley said to the brigade team. “You're the face to the field. You bring it all together, synchronizing all aspects of the enterprise. At the point of need, you synchronize, integrate and deliver enterprise effects. So today, on behalf of the entire ASC team, we're going to say thank you.”

Shirley and Gusman will next visit the Coleman APS-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, and the Powidz APS-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland. The 405th AFSB – one of seven AFSBs that report directly to ASC – is responsible for the APS-2 worksites at Coleman and Powdiz as well as four other APS-2 sites strategically positioned throughout Europe in places like Belgium, Netherlands and Italy.

The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program and it’s six APS-2 worksites enhance U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s readiness and capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. The APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations.

The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for U.S. European Command, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of responsibility at the point of need.

The 405th AFSB is assigned to ASC and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.