Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted leader, speak with 405th Army Field Support Brigade food program representatives Kenneth Baker and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nicholas Snyder from the brigade’s Support Operations Directorate at the brigade headquarters Dec. 9 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9433056
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-SM279-8931
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites
No keywords found.