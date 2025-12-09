Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted leader, (center) pose for a group photo with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade team at their holiday celebration event at the brigade headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 9.