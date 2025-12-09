Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites [Image 1 of 6]

    Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted leader, (center) pose for a group photo with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade team at their holiday celebration event at the brigade headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 9.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9433052
    VIRIN: 251210-A-SM279-8719
    Resolution: 3551x2291
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

