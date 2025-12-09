Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Some of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s best of the best stand ready to receive individual recognition from Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, ASC’s senior enlisted leader, at the brigade’s holiday celebration event Dec. 9 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Shirley presented the awardees with commanding general’s coins of excellence and thanked them for their outstanding service.