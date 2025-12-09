Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, presents a commanding general’s coin of excellence to David Griffiths, a logistics management specialist with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Support Operations Directorate, during the brigade’s holiday celebration event at its headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 9.