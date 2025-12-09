Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites [Image 2 of 6]

    Top ASC leaders attend 405th AFSB holiday event as special guests before visiting APS-2 sites

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s commanding general, presents a commanding general’s coin of excellence to David Griffiths, a logistics management specialist with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Support Operations Directorate, during the brigade’s holiday celebration event at its headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 9.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9433053
    VIRIN: 251210-A-SM279-2362
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

