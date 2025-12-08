STEM Day Event - 2025 Army-Navy Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and Army cadets visit students at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The visit is part of several community events leading up to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)