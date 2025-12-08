U.S. Army cadets visit the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The visit is part of several community events leading up to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9432006
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-UU600-1147
|Resolution:
|7821x5214
|Size:
|13.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STEM Day Event - 2025 Army-Navy Week [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Nathaniel W Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.