STEM Day Event - 2025 Army-Navy Week

Air Force Junior Reserve Training Corps students, a U.S. Soldier, and Army cadets take a group photo at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The visit is part of several community events leading up to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)