    STEM Day Event - 2025 Army-Navy Week [Image 15 of 24]

    STEM Day Event - 2025 Army-Navy Week

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W Garrett 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    An Air Force Junior Reserve Training Corps student takes a group photo of U.S. Soldiers and Army cadets at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The visit is part of several community events leading up to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
