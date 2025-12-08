STEM Day Event - 2025 Army-Navy Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force Junior Reserve Training Corps student takes a group photo of U.S. Soldiers and Army cadets at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The visit is part of several community events leading up to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)