STEM Day Event - 2025 Army-Navy Week

A U.S. Army cadet participates in a virtual reality exercise in a STEM trailer at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The exercise is part of several community events leading up to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)