STEM Day Event - 2025 Army-Navy Week

A U.S. Soldier flies a drone to capture photos of visiting U.S. Army cadets at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The visit is part of several community events leading up to the Army vs. Navy football game on Dec. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathaniel W. Garrett)