The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time.

PUGET SOUND, Wash. – (May 6, 2025) MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) approaches open waters with Mount Rainier visible on the horizon. Once part of the Navy’s strategic deterrent force, she now moves slowly but purposefully toward her final berth.
(U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)
|05.06.2025
|12.09.2025 13:22
|Location:
|US
