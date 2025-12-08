The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEATTLE – (May 6, 2025) Tugs and security craft flank MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) as she moves away from Seattle. While her mission has ended, her legacy lives on in the sailors who trained aboard her and the missions she once served.

(U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)