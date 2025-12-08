Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time.

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Kanya Praetorius 

    Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    SEATTLE – (May 6, 2025) Tugs and security craft flank MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) as she moves away from Seattle. While her mission has ended, her legacy lives on in the sailors who trained aboard her and the missions she once served.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)

