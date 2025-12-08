PUGET SOUND, Wash. – (May 6, 2025) The sun breaks through the clouds as MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) nears Bainbridge Island. The moment marks a symbolic transition — from a vessel of war to a vessel of remembrance.
(U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9431394
|VIRIN:
|250506-N-KP219-9816
|Resolution:
|8017x5347
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time. [Image 7 of 7], by Kanya Praetorius, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.