SEATTLE – (May 6, 2025) MTS Rayburn (MTS-635) is escorted westward through Puget Sound with the Olympic Mountains in the distance. The escort team includes Military Sealift Command and Navy security vessels ensuring safe passage through the Sound.(U.S. Navy photo by Kanya Praetorius)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9431393
|VIRIN:
|250506-N-KP219-9683
|Resolution:
|8009x5342
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The former USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), now MTS Rayburn, departs Seattle for the final time. [Image 7 of 7], by Kanya Praetorius, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.